pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
Which two PML-N lawmakers have submitted resignations to PDM leadership?

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Photo: File/ Geo News Urdu
  • Two more PML-N leaders have resigned from government 
  • Lawmakers include Rana Ijaz Ahmad Noon and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota from Multan and Abbottabad, respectively
  • Resignations in line with PDM's anti-government campaign

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: As members of the Opposition parties in the National Assembly and its provincial counterparts continue to step down from their positions, two more PML-N lawmakers have submitted their resignations to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership.

The Daily Jang reported Friday that PML-N's provincial lawmakers Rana Ijaz Ahmad Noon and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota — from Multan, Punjab and Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively — submitted their resignations in line with the anti-government campaign's directives.

Noon, who was elected to the Punjab Assembly from the PP-221 constituency, sent his resignation to the PML-N leadership, whereas Nalota — from the PK-37 constituency — handed his over to KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani of the ruling PTI.

In response, the Assembly Secretariat asked the MPA to report to the KP Speaker's office within seven days, after which Nalota's resignation would be accepted.

The PML-N's lawmaker from KP blamed inflation and unrest in Pakistan for his resignation, saying the incompetent rulers should step down now.

