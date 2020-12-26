Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt bit the dust in covid-19

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt 'bite the dust' in covid-19

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were ready to set off major wedding bells before everything got postponed.

The Bollywood mega star admitted he “missed the deadline” when interviewer Rajeev Masand reminded him of his prior plans to be settled, with kids by 32-34.

During that interview, the actor made a surprising revelation regarding his plans of marriage with Alia Bhatt that left fans frenzied.

He was quoted saying, “I missed that deadline by six years” and "would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives".

The reason this news came as a shock to fans as Ranbir said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Before concluding, however, the star touched upon his recent work escapades and explained the brainstorming process he undergoes before choosing his films.

Ranbir admitted, it's "instinct, gut feeling, timing, at what point in time the film has come, the director, story and character. You can't like something and confuse yourself by giving it to other people to read the material, but mostly its instinct.”


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report
The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report

The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report
Johnny Depp fans think Amber Heard's latest video is the proof people hate her

Johnny Depp fans think Amber Heard's latest video is the proof people hate her
Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry

Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry
Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts

Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt
Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report

Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report
Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders
Johnny Depp’s lawyers demand new trial after he loses high-stake libel case

Johnny Depp’s lawyers demand new trial after he loses high-stake libel case
BTS Jimin’s emotional note alongside ‘Christmas Love’

BTS Jimin’s emotional note alongside ‘Christmas Love’
BTS’s V releases brand new track ‘Snow Flower’ alongside Peakboy

BTS’s V releases brand new track ‘Snow Flower’ alongside Peakboy

Latest

view all