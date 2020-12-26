Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt bit the dust in covid-19

Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt 'bite the dust' in covid-19

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were ready to set off major wedding bells before everything got postponed.

The Bollywood mega star admitted he “missed the deadline” when interviewer Rajeev Masand reminded him of his prior plans to be settled, with kids by 32-34.

During that interview, the actor made a surprising revelation regarding his plans of marriage with Alia Bhatt that left fans frenzied.

He was quoted saying, “I missed that deadline by six years” and "would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives".

The reason this news came as a shock to fans as Ranbir said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Before concluding, however, the star touched upon his recent work escapades and explained the brainstorming process he undergoes before choosing his films.

Ranbir admitted, it's "instinct, gut feeling, timing, at what point in time the film has come, the director, story and character. You can't like something and confuse yourself by giving it to other people to read the material, but mostly its instinct.”



