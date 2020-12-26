Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

US whistleblower Edward Snowden, wife share photos of newborn son

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

US whistleblower Edward Snowden (R) pictured along with wife Lindsay Mills and newborn son. — Photo courtesy Linday Mills' Instagram

US whistleblower Edward Snowden’s wife has given birth to a son, photographs posted on her social media page on Saturday showed.

“Happy Holidays from our newly expanded family,” Lindsay Mills wrote, sharing photographs on Instagram of the couple holding the newborn.


Snowden, in a tweet, said that he considers the love he shares with his life "the greatest gift" in life.

Snowden, 37, who fled the United States after leaking secret National Security Agency files in 2013 and was given asylum in Russia, said last month that he would be seeking Russian citizenship together with his wife for the sake of their future family.

The couple said they feared being separated from their son, in an era of pandemics and closed borders, if they did not become dual US-Russian citizens.

Russia has already granted Snowden permanent residency rights, lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said earlier this year, a vital step towards Russian citizenship.

US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013.

“As we expected, there is a new addition to his family. Edward and Lindsay have had a son. The mother and baby are in excellent health,” Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Kucherena.

More From World:

New COVID-19 variant: Sweden confirms first case in visitor from UK

New COVID-19 variant: Sweden confirms first case in visitor from UK
France reports first case of new COVID variant

France reports first case of new COVID variant

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

2020 closes hottest decade on record due to climate change

2020 closes hottest decade on record due to climate change
Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?

Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?
WATCH: UK couple saved two hours after car drowns in freezing cold floodwater

WATCH: UK couple saved two hours after car drowns in freezing cold floodwater
Turkey wants better ties with Israel, but its policy towards Palestine is unacceptable: President Erdogan

Turkey wants better ties with Israel, but its policy towards Palestine is unacceptable: President Erdogan
Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?

Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?
'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal

'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal
Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza
WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says

WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says
WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach

WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach

Latest

view all