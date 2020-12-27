Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan during encounter with terrorists

Terrorists opened fire at the Frontier Corps Balochistan on Sunday morning

The attack was carried out at a post in Sharig, Harnai

Seven soldiers laid their lives in the line of duty

Area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to catch the culprits

HARNAI, BALOCHISTAN: Seven soldiers of the Frontier Corps Balochistan have been martyred after terrorists attacked a post in Sharig, Harnai District on Sunday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the soldiers as a result of which seven brave soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The site of the operation has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehended fleeing miscreants, the statement added.

The military's media wing further said that a large-scale search and clearance operation is currently underway to catch the culprits.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage [the] hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the statement said.

"Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs."



The seven soldiers who embraced martyrdom

The seven brave FC personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty last night include the following:

Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali, Punjab

Sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafizabad, Punjab

Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin, Balochistan

Sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sepoy Jamal, resident of Dera Bugti, Balochistan

Abdul Rauf, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab

Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Muzaffargarh, Punjab.

PM Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed condemn the attack

Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he is saddened to hear that seven brave soldiers have embraced martyrdom as a result of a terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai, Balochistan.

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists," he said.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed also condemned the attack and said that all the soldiers bravely fought against terrorists.

"Terrorists cannot dampen the spirits of our brave armed forces through their cowardly acts," Sheikh Rasheed said. "We won't let the sacrifices of our soldiers go to waste; we will destroy the terrorists."





Seven other FC personnel martyred earlier this year



In March 2020, the ISPR said that seven personnel associated with the Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred in Balochistan's Kech and Mach areas.

“Six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced Shahadat in the IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty,” ISPR had said.

