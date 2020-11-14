Pakistan presents 'dossier on Indian terrorism'

Foreign Minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference at the Foreign Office. Photo: Screengrab/Geo.tv

Pakistan on Saturday presented a dossier containing details of India's state-sponsored terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and international community through this dossier," said the foreign minister in a press briefing alongside Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar at the Foreign Office.

The press briefing comes a day after the ISPR said five civilians and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in "unprovoked and indiscriminate" shelling by Indian troops from across Line of Control (LoC) in several areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). ISPR said India also suffered "substantial loss" in Pakistan's "befitting reply".

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," said Qureshi, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used at the "time of need".

"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," said the country's top diplomat.

"India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," said the foreign minister. He added that New Delhi not only used its own soil but also made use of neighbouring countries to "attack Pakistan".

India claims itself to be the world’s biggest democracy but its actions show it is becoming a rogue state, said Qureshi. “We have information and evidence that India promoting terrorism and has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan.”

The country's top diplomat said that the information was "not new" for him but the "time" had come for Islamabad to take the nation and international community into confidence. “I feel staying silent will no longer benefit Pakistan or regional peace and stability.”

'India has three objectives' in Pakistan

FM Qureshi explained that New Delhi has three objectives: derailing Pakistan’s journey towards peace, economic and political stability.

"Their first objective is to create hindrance in Pakistan’s move towards peace," said the foreign minister. He said India cannot accept that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and is moving towards peace and was promoting “nationalism and sub-nationalism” in Gilgit Baltistan, tribal districts, and Balochistan.

The second objective, said Qureshi, was to ensure Pakistan did not become economically stable. Citing India’s stance to push for Pakistan to be blacklisted at the FATF plenary meeting, the foreign minister said India was creating obstacles in our path towards prosperity.

“Their third objective is political instability to destabilize the country.”

More to follow.

