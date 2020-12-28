Fact-check: Is there a 'Susral Day' holiday in Sindh today?

The notification is falsely attributed to the Sindh government. Photo: Geo. tv/File

A holiday notification attributed to the Sindh government is doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups.



The fake notification is about a holiday for 'World (Wife's) Susral Day'

A notification announcing today (December 28) a holiday on account of 'World (Wife's) Susral Day' is doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups. But there is no such holiday.

The fake notification has been attributed to the Sindh government.

It reads that the Sindh government has given leave on Monday (December 28) on World (Wife) In-law's Day.



According to a Geo News fact-check, this is a fake notification.

Journalists posted on social media to highlight that the document is false.

Several users shared the notification on Twitter, initiating a series of satirical and humorous posts on it.



