Highest coronavirus positivity rates observed in Abbottabad and Karachi throughout December

Abbottabad recorded 40.3% COVID-19 positivity rate

Karachi continues to report high positivity rate in the last ten days

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Monday that the highest coronavirus prevalence has been observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's city of Abbottabad and the country's financial capital, Karachi, for the month of December.

The north-western city reported the country's highest coronavirus positivity rate of 40.3% on December 21. Abbottabad's positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 25.5%.

Similarly, Karachi has been reporting a COVID-19 positivity rate of above 12% in the last 10 days.

The NCOC said the national positivity rate, however, has dipped in the past few days. The month's highest coronavirus ratio was recorded at 9.71% on December 6 while the number stood at 6.13% on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 1,974 infections while 55 people succumbed to the virus and 1,760 recovered. There are 39,488 active COVID-19 cases in the country out of whom 2,263 patients are under critical care.