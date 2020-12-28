Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
WATCH: Bilawal drives Maryam to Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's resting place

Monday Dec 28, 2020

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday drove PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to the Bhutto family's resting place in Garhi Khuda Baksh from the Bhutto House in Naudero. 

They were joined by Bilawal's sister Aseefa, PPP senator Sherry Rehman, PML-N leaders Marriyyum Aurangzeb and Pervez Rasheed. Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar Awan was also present in the car with them. 

A press statement issued by the PPP chairperson said Maryam offered fateha and laid a floral wreath on the grave of former premiers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. The entourage also visited the graves of Shahnawaz and Murtaza Bhutto, and the martyrs' gallery of the PPP. 

The PML-N leaders had arrived in Naudero late Saturday night to attend the public gathering, marking the 13th death anniversary of assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto. 

Maryam is scheduled to travel back to Islamabad from Sukkur airport later today. 


