How can NA speaker confirm receiving my resignation when I never sent it? asks PML-N lawmaker

Monday Dec 28, 2020
LAHORE: A PML-N lawmaker has caused some tensions within the party by refuting the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's statement about receiving his resignation.
"I never sent my resignation to the [NA] speaker, so where did he [Qaiser] get it from?" MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan questioned.
Explaining his comment, Awan said his resignation letter was in his possession and was never sent to the NA speaker.
"My seat [in the National Assembly] has been entrusted to me by my party," he said.
"When the PML-N asks for my resignation, only then will I submit it," the lawmaker clarified, adding that the Opposition's move would make a significant difference as the government would not be able to operate after receiving a large number of resignations from assembly members.
It may be recalled that the NA Secretariat had recently summoned PML-N lawmakers Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Awan to confirm their resignations.
In addition, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had denied submitting the resignations directly to Qaiser — who belongs to the ruling PTI — and said that Abbasi and Awan had sent them to to the party's provincial president.
"Amir Muqam has sent the resignations to the PML-N's central secretariat," Aurangzeb had said.
