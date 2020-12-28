Can't connect right now! retry
How can NA speaker confirm receiving my resignation when I never sent it? asks PML-N lawmaker

PML-N MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan Photo: File/ Geo.tv
  • MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan said he never sent his resignation to NA speaker
  • Awan said he is ready to submit his resignation as soon as PML-N instructs him
  • He said PTI government would not be able to operate it a large number of people resign from assemblies 

LAHORE: A PML-N lawmaker has caused some tensions within the party by refuting the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's statement about receiving his resignation.

"I never sent my resignation to the [NA] speaker, so where did he [Qaiser] get it from?" MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan questioned.

Explaining his comment, Awan said his resignation letter was in his possession and was never sent to the NA speaker. 

"My seat [in the National Assembly] has been entrusted to me by my party," he said. 

Read more: Which two PML-N lawmakers have submitted resignations to PDM leadership?

"When the PML-N asks for my resignation, only then will I submit it," the lawmaker clarified, adding that the Opposition's move would make a significant difference as the government would not be able to operate after receiving a large number of resignations from assembly members.

It may be recalled that the NA Secretariat had recently summoned PML-N lawmakers Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Awan to confirm their resignations.

Related: 159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz

In addition, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had denied submitting the resignations directly to Qaiser — who belongs to the ruling PTI — and said that Abbasi and Awan had sent them to to the party's provincial president.

"Amir Muqam has sent the resignations to the PML-N's central secretariat," Aurangzeb had said.

Also read: Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz have submitted their resignations to the party: Rana Sana

