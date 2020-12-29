Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan soon: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020


An AFP file photo of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
  • Saudi delegation set to visit Pakistan soon
  • Saudi foreign minister to visit Islamabad
  • Pakistan under no pressure to recognise Israel

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a high-level Saudi delegation is set to visit Pakistan soon, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday. 

The delegation includes Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud. 

The foreign minister emphasised that the visit reflects that the ties between Islamabad and Riyadh are "further strengthening". He said the two countries have "deep, historical and fraternal ties". 

Qureshi once again denied pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel. "Pakistan's stance on Israel is clear and we stick to it."

Earlier this month, Pakistan repaid second tranche of a $3 billion loan given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018. With the latest repayment, Islamabad has so far repaid $2 billion of the total debt and the third, and last, tranche is expected to be returned in January 2021. 

China came to Pakistan's rescue by providing $1 billion credit twice this year so Islamabad could repay the Saudi loan.

