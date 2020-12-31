Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Syeda Bushra Iqbal (L) and Aamir Liaquat Hussain (R).
  • Bushra Iqbal says Aamir Liaquat divorced her over the phone on directions of current wife
  • She describes the ordeal as "the most painful, traumatic thing" for her and their children

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal has said that the politician divorced her over the phone, describing it as a "traumatic thing" for her and their children. 

Taking to Instagram, Iqbal said it was time to bring about some clarity to her relationship with the PTI leader, revealing that he had divorced her. 

"However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it infront of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I. I rest my case to Allah," she said.

Aamir Liaquat had spoken about his marriage to Tuba two years ago, following which their valima ceremony's pictures went viral on social media. 

