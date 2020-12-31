Can't connect right now! retry
NA speaker dismisses 'unverified' PML-N MNAs' resignations

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

An APP file photo of National Assembly.
  • PML-N lawmakers did not verify resignations
  • As per law, NA speaker Asad Qaiser terms the resignations 'fake'

ISLAMABAD: The resignations submitted by two PML-N lawmakers have been declared 'fake' by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser after the parliamentarians failed to verify them. 

Murtaza Javed and Dr Mohammad Sajjad Awan had submitted their resignations on December 14 following the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) decision to resign from the Parliament in lieu of their anti-government protests. 

However, the lawmakers did not verify their resignations and termed them fake. "Since the resignations could not be authenticated, they have been dismissed and no further action is required," said a statement issued by the House. 

As part of its anti-government movement, the 11-party opposition alliance decided that its lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies will hand in their resignations to their party heads by December 31. 

The PDM has also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan resign by January 31 or face intensified protests including a long march to the federal capital. 

