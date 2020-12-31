Liam Payne opens up about his engagement to Maya Henry

Liam Payne recently shed light on his engagement to Maya Henry in a candid conversation.

Payne shed light on it all during his interview to People magazine. There he was quoted saying, "It's been a blessing, but we've had our ups and our downs. This has been a very strange year and we were really living on top of each other at one point."

"It's also been one of the busiest times I've had in my life, and I'm super grateful and very fortunate for that. But at the same time, it's really difficult if you're on the same floor as your spouse whilst you're working away on your Zooms and you're thinking, 'Oh my God, do I need to go make sure you're okay and give you a cuddle?'"

He concluded by saying, "It's a full-time job and sometimes it's really draining, but she's very understanding and we're getting on really really well and having a great time.”