Millie Bobby Brown makes huge decision for daughter

Millie Bobby Brown won't be revealing her daughter's name.

The Stranger Things star adopted a baby girl with her husband Jake Bongiovi earlier this year but has stressed that she is determined to protect the child's privacy during her formative years.

Millie told British Vogue magazine: "For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself.

"It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that's something we'd support. But right now, as she's so little. As he parents, it's our job to protect her from that,” she further said.

Millie also explained how the arrival of the little one has transformed both her and Jake's lives and said, "It's been a beautiful, amazing journey – she's taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy."

The Damsel star also added that she and Jake are "50-50 on everything" when it comes to parenting duties.

She explained: "We are 50-50 on everything. That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad."

"I really want a big family – I'm one of four; he's one of four. I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different (than) adopting,” Millie Bobby Brown concluded.