Expert cites Charli XCX album against AI fears

Figma boss pushes back on AI fears citing Charli XCX album

As AI continues to grow at a rapid pace, concerns arise that the technology may replace humans. But Dylan Field, who is the CEO of Figma, gives the example of Charli XCX to dispute this.



Appearing on the Uncapped with Jack Altman podcast, he says, "I think we are so far away from AI replacing designers, and if you actually look at the designs generated, I think it's very easy to tell that."

Figma CEO Dylan Field

He adds, "But even if the design generation from an aesthetic standpoint gets better, it's not considering the entire system."

Here comes, he says, the viral green album cover of the pop icon, which, the CEO says, is hard for AI to match because it cannot account for the cultural context.

"You're not thinking about the emotional qualities you're trying to create and the brand, and how that gets pulled in," he notes.

It is worth noting that Charli dropped her album Brat in 2024, which was met with rave reviews. In other news, the 360 hitmaker gives an insight into her new music.

On Goop’s podcast, hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow, she shares that her next album will chart a different way, unlike what she explored in her last one.

“I’m a really big Lou Reed fan, he’s kind of my guy. I’ve definitely thought about that,” she says, referring to the American musician.

“I really like to work in contrast,” the 33-year-old continues. “I think whatever I do next will just inherently be different to Brat because that’s what feels natural.”

It’s unclear when Charli’s forthcoming album, which is in the works, will be released.