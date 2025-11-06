Bianca Censori gets rid of 'near-nude' look in new outing

Bianca Censori slips into rare modest outfit in latest appearance

It is not uncommon to see Bianca Censori in outfits that sparked divisive reactions on social media when she was seen with Kanye West.



However, when not accompanied by him, the Yeezy architect’s dresses become less racy. To take a look at her recent snap, she appears in a fully covered all-black outfit, which is quite different from what she used to wear with her husband.

Photos, published by The U.S. Sun, show the Yeezy architect at the airport in Melbourne. Her hair, reports say, was flowing straight down as she opted for black heels and a tote bag.

It is worth noting that Ye’s wife arrived in Australia two days ago and is now departing, marking a brief stayover in her home country.

Her arrival at the airport follows an earlier sighting of her family during a shopping spree. Meanwhile, previous reports claimed the Power hitmaker was behind Bianca’s ‘near-nude’ outfits.

It alleged the Grammy winner paid his wife to wear such dresses. “Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage,” the insider told the U.S. Sun. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them – if she’s paid.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in December 2022; since their marriage, the pair has been embroiled in several controversies.