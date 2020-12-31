Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Prince Charles slams ‘insane’ exploitation of nature: report

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Prince Charles fears for the future of the world for they are consumed by ‘insane’ exploitative tendencies towards the very planet they depend upon.

The prince spoke about the exploitation of terror during his interview with novelist Margaret Atwood. There he was quoted saying, "I've been talking to quite a lot of the First Nations leaders in Canada over the last year, and it's high time we paid more attention to their wisdom, and the wisdom of indigenous communities and First Nations people all around the world.”

“We can learn so much from them as to how we can re-right the balance and start to rediscover a sense of the sacred because nature - Mother Nature - is our sustainer, we are part of nature. We are nature.”

"We are a microcosm of the macrocosm, but we've forgotten that, or somehow been brainwashed into thinking that we have nothing to do with nature, nature can just be exploited. And if we go on exploiting where we are...it is insanity.”

"Nobody really wanted to know at the time, they thought I was completely dotty. I was witnessing the destruction of so much natural habitat, the grubbing up of hedgerows, the cutting down of trees, the draining of wetlands, the whole works, and at the same time, the destruction of the priceless legacy of our towns and cities.”

