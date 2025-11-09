Dolly Parton leans on music industry for support amid health scares: Source

Photo: Dolly Parton receives help from Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire amid health scares: Source

Dolly Parton has reportedly been finding comfort in the company of fellow music artists during a challenging period for her health.

For those unversed, the singer is said to be dealing with something an official statement calls “just kidney stones” after her sister Freida led many to grow concerned over her Facebook post about needing ‘prayers’.

According to RadarOnline.com, the 79-year-old country icon has been leaning on fellow musicians as she navigates this tough patch.

"Dolly's been a rock for the likes of Reba [McEntire], Kelly [Clarkson] and so many others and they want to be there for Dolly, too," a source shared.

"They're checking in, sending care packages and notes, and telling her they're here to help with anything she needs. Whether it be a hug or a talk, all she needs to do is ask."

Parton's struggles reportedly intensified following the sudden passing of her reclusive husband, Carl Dean.

"Dolly appreciates their comforting words. She's leaning on them more than ever, especially with her husband, Carl [Dean], gone," the insider added.