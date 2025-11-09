Sydney Sweeney breaks down as 'Christy' finally hits theatres

Sydney Sweeney reflects on her toughest role yet in 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney celebrates the release of drama, Christy with an emotional post.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress penned an emotional note as she reflected on her toughest role yet in Christy.

Acknowledging the movie's successful theatrical debut a day earlier, Sydney wrote in the caption, "filming @christy.movie will stay in my heart forever. i walked onto set everyday surrounded by a crew that poured their hearts and souls into this story."

She went on to write, "i fought alongside a group of women who became my family. we trained harder than we ever thought we could then would end up singing our hearts out on the ring floor."

Sydney noted that Christy Martin inspired every one to "step into our power," adding, "her story made us fight harder for ourselves and for every woman who has ever been silenced."

"this film was painful, joyful, resilient, beautiful, it was everything. thank you David for believing in me," she noted.

Concluding with, " i will never forget the way it changed me."

Directed by David Michod, Christy tells the real-life story of Christy Martin with Sydney Sweeney playing the lead.