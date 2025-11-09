Brittany Snow shares experience of taking three back-to-back shows

Brittany Snow reflects on having 'busy year'

Brittany Snow had a very busy year as she took three projects back-to-back.

Speaking with People Magazine, Snow, who starred in Netflix's The Hunting Wives, The Beast in Me and Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, shared her experience.

She said, "This year has just been one of those years where I challenge myself, and sometimes I miss and sometimes I win, and I get to learn from it all."

"That's really exciting for me," Snow added.

Additionally, Snow revealed that she's "really proud" of her role in The Beast in Me.

"I think this was such a departure for me in terms of getting to be a part of a show where I really admired everyone and being able to be in the same community and the same room with some people that I grew up loving and holding my own," she said.

Adding, "I think I'm really proud of myself for that. I love these people involved."

Besides Brittany Snow, The Beast in Me also stars Natalie Morales, Kate Burton, Jonathan Banks and Will Brill.