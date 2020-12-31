Pakistan got out of economic crisis amid coronavirus due to construction industry

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File/Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that despite the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan got out of the situation because of the construction industry.

The PM was speaking during a weekly review meeting of high-priority economic sectors along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf.

Chief secretaries of all the four provinces also partook in the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, PM Khan said directed his cabinet to implement new reforms to six sectors in the country, including food security, construction, economy, power and electricity, and manpower.

Speaking about the incentives that the government provided to the construction industry earlier this year, PM Imran Khan said that the industry showed considerable progress as projects worth Rs186 billion were registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

