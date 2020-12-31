Sindh government to establish coronavirus vaccination point at Karachi Expo Centre

Photo: File

Sindh health minister says Karachi Expo Centre will be converted into a coronavirus vaccination centre

She visited the Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements made for the purpose

The minister said vaccines will be distributed in stages; frontline healthcare workers will be the first to get the jabs

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to turn the Karachi Expo Centre into a coronavirus vaccination centre.

The minister also visited the Karachi Expo Centre to review the arrangements made there in this regard so far.

Read more: COVID-19: Sindh CM inaugurates 140-bed HDU facility at Karachi's Expo Centre

She said that a cold chain to keep the vaccines under a desired low temperature, together with other necessary arrangements will soon be finalised.

Dr Pechuho added that the process of inoculation will take place in several stages. For the purpose, she said that she has directed the authorities concerned to compile a list of frontline healthcare workers who will be the first to receive the jabs.

Pakistan set to buy China's Sinopharm Vaccine

Earlier today, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that Pakistan will be purchasing 1.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from China’s Sinopharm early next year.

Since late September, Pakistan has also been conducting phase III trials of another Chinese vaccine developed by the firm Can Sino Biologics.





