health
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Sindh government to establish coronavirus vaccination point at Karachi Expo Centre

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to turn the Karachi Expo Centre into a coronavirus vaccination centre.

The minister also visited the Karachi Expo Centre to review the arrangements made there in this regard so far. 

She said that a cold chain to keep the vaccines under a desired low temperature, together with other necessary arrangements will soon be finalised.

Dr Pechuho added that the process of inoculation will take place in several stages. For the purpose, she said that she has directed the authorities concerned to compile a list of frontline healthcare workers who will be the first to receive the jabs.

Pakistan set to buy China's Sinopharm Vaccine 

Earlier today, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that Pakistan will be purchasing 1.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from China’s Sinopharm early next year.

Since late September, Pakistan has also been conducting phase III trials of another Chinese vaccine developed by the firm Can Sino Biologics.


