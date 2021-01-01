Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 6 will be held without spectators due to COVID-19: PCB official

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Pakistan Super League (PSL) to commence from February. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • NPHC says the season will be played on time and the foreign stars have confirmed their availability.
  • There will be no spectators due to the on-going coronavirus.
  • There is a possibility to hold matches with minimum crowds if coronavirus improves.

LAHORE: The spectators will not be allowed during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, revealed Director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan.

“According to plan, there will be no involvement of the public in this year’s PSL, however, we are monitoring the situation as the time is progressing,” Nadeem said.

Read more: PSL 6: Players to face salary cuts as COVID-19 causes financial constraints

He said that the season will be played on time and the foreign stars have confirmed their availability.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” he added.

It must be noted that the CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan said in an interview last month that the league’s draft will be held in the first week of January and the tournament will commence from February 20.

More From Sports:

Pakistan cricket: Nominees for PCB Awards 2020 announced

Pakistan cricket: Nominees for PCB Awards 2020 announced
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza send warm New Year wishes to fans around the world

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza send warm New Year wishes to fans around the world
PAK v NZ: Fawad Alam sends love back to fans for supporting him

PAK v NZ: Fawad Alam sends love back to fans for supporting him

WATCH: Babar Azam returns to nets ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand

WATCH: Babar Azam returns to nets ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand
Is Fawad Alam Pakistan’s Ertugrul? Azhar Ali thinks so

Is Fawad Alam Pakistan’s Ertugrul? Azhar Ali thinks so
ICC Test batsmen rankings: Kane Williamson tops list, Babar Azam finishes at number 5

ICC Test batsmen rankings: Kane Williamson tops list, Babar Azam finishes at number 5
Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman part ways ahead of PSL 6

Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman part ways ahead of PSL 6
Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi clears concussion test

Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi clears concussion test
Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin escapes accident unhurt

Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin escapes accident unhurt

'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter

'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter
Pakistan team to wait for Babar Azam's recovery till the 'last moment': sources

Pakistan team to wait for Babar Azam's recovery till the 'last moment': sources
Watch: The moment Fawad Alam scored a Test century after 11 long years

Watch: The moment Fawad Alam scored a Test century after 11 long years

Latest

view all