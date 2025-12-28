Babar dropped, Shadab returns as Pakistan name squad for Sri Lanka T20I series

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Shadab Khan celebrate a wicket in this undated image. — AFP/file

Salman Ali Agha to continue as Pakistan captain in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan to play three T20Is in Dambulla on January 7, 9, 11.

Sri Lanka series key for T20 World Cup preparations: PCB



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, with all-rounder Shadab Khan returning to the side and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay earning his maiden call-up.

Senior players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Haris Rauf, who are currently featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15, have not been included in the squad.

The squad was announced amid uncertainty over the availability of players featuring in the BBL, as the series schedule overlaps with the T20 league.

Shadab, who is also participating in the BBL, has been recalled after last representing Pakistan in June before undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year.

“Following a successful rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy, the all-rounder has regained full fitness and is currently plying his trade in Australia’s Big Bash League, prompting selectors to recall him for the series,” the PCB said in a statement.

The squad also includes uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay. The 23-year-old right-hander, who has been part of the Pakistan Shaheens setup, has featured in 32 T20 matches and boasts a strike rate of 132.81, earning his maiden call-up to the national side.

According to the PCB, Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side after captaining Pakistan in a record 34 T20I matches this year — the most by any Pakistan player in a single calendar year.

Pakistan are set to depart for Sri Lanka in the first week of January, with all three T20Is scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on January 7, 9 and 11.

“The series will provide Pakistan an opportunity to finalise their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8,” the PCB added.

Squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq

Team management

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Col Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).

Series schedule

First T20I: January 7

Second T20I: January 9

Third T20I: January 11