10 bidders shortlisted for two new PSL teams auction: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted 10 bidders for the second round of the auction to sell the rights for two new teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PCB said that its bid committee has completed the technical evaluation of the proposal submitted by bidders.

"The PCB Bid Committee has qualified 10 Bidders who have successfully met the technical criteria and now enter the second stage," read the PCB communique.

The board had received a total of 12 proposals from interested parties from across the globe and had been scrutinised by its bid committee over the last three days.

In its earlier statement, the cricket board shared that investors from the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan expressed their interest in acquiring the franchises up for sale.

The 10 technically qualified bidders will now proceed to participate in the auction scheduled on January 8, 2026, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, where the franchise rights for the two new PSL teams will be up for grabs.

The board stated that successful bidders will have the right to select their franchise team names from the following cities: Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Sialkot.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer congratulated the qualified bidders while appreciating the strong interest shown by both local and international investors.

"The league looks forward to achieving another significant milestone in the expansion," he said, adding that the PSL management was preparing for the eagerly awaited auction.

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.