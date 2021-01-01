China assures Pakistan to provide over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meeting his Chinese counterpart. Photo: APP

The foreign ministers held a telephonic conversation during which several issues were discussed.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday was assured by his Chinese counterpart that Beijing would supply over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.

The matter was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

FM Qureshi said that the third phase of clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine was progressing well in Pakistan, hoping that it would be made available in the country soon.

Emphasising that China had made remarkable achievements in developing COVID-19 vaccines, the federal minister maintained that the government had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan and expressed hope for its early availability from China.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would work to provide over one million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.



Range of issues discussed

During the conversation, views were exchanged on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Qureshi stressed that both Pakistan and China were making strenuous efforts to contain and combat the COVID-19.

In this regard, both countries established various mechanisms that were playing an effective role in curbing the pandemic, resuming economic growth, and restoring supply chains across the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan was committed to the ‘One-China’ policy and firmly supported China on issues of its core interest including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

The foreign minister underscored that the deep-rooted relationship between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



'India's irresponsible policies imperilling regional peace'

FM Qureshi briefed Wang Yi about India’s aggressive posture in the region and how New Delhi’s bellicose and irresponsible policies were imperilling regional peace and stability.

He also emphasised that Pakistan and China must continue to closely coordinate efforts to advance the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic development in Afghanistan.

The minister also highlighted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project, and BRI and CPEC would become the hub of trade and economic activity, sustainable development, and greater people-to-people exchanges.

Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures for timely completion of CPEC projects and underscored that the 10th JCC meeting, to be held shortly, would play an instrumental role in this regard, he added.

Hopeful for the year ahead

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed satisfaction over Pakistan and China’s cooperation on regional and international issues.

He reaffirmed the vitality of the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership which remained unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continued to move from strength to strength.

Wang Yi hoped that the next year would witness the further deepening of Pakistan-China's time-tested relationship.

Both the officials agreed to maintain strategic communication and consultation, at all levels, to promote mutual goals of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

In a bid to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, Wang Yi extended an invitation to Qureshi to visit China at his earliest convenience which the latter accepted.