Fawad Alam 'humbled' after winning best individual performance award

Fawad Alam thanks everyone who supported him during difficult phase

He was given the award for his century against New Zealand in first Test

It was Fawad Alam's first century in 11 years

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistani middle-order batsman Fawad Alam was "truly humbled" after his century in the second innings against New Zealand was selected as the best individual performance at the PCB Awards.

"I'm truly humbled to be honoured for the best individual performance of the year at the PCB awards," Alam tweeted for 102 vs New Zealand in the first Test.

The middle-order batsman said that representing Pakistan gives him "immense pleasure". He also thanked everyone who supported him as well.



Fawad Alam’s 102-run knock at Mount Maunganui was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year by an independent jury formed by the PCB to announce the awards.

It was his first Test century in 11 years that had made global headlines following Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand in the first Test.

