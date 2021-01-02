Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Fawad Alam 'humbled' after winning best individual performance award

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

  • Fawad Alam thanks everyone who supported him during difficult phase
  • He was given the award for his century against New Zealand in first Test
  • It was Fawad Alam's first century in 11 years

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistani middle-order batsman Fawad Alam was "truly humbled" after his century in the second innings against New Zealand was selected as the best individual performance at the PCB Awards.

"I'm truly humbled to be honoured for the best individual performance of the year at the PCB awards," Alam tweeted for 102 vs New Zealand in the first Test. 

The middle-order batsman said that representing Pakistan gives him "immense pleasure".  He also thanked everyone who supported him as well.

Read more: Watch the moment Fawad Alam scored a Test century after 11 long years

Fawad Alam’s 102-run knock at Mount Maunganui was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year by an independent jury formed by the PCB to announce the awards. 

It was his first Test century in 11 years that had made global headlines following Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand in the first Test. 

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs named Karachi Kings head coach

PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs named Karachi Kings head coach
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised following chest pain

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised following chest pain
Pak vs NZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of Christchurch Test

Pak vs NZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of Christchurch Test
PSL 6 draft to be held on January 9: report

PSL 6 draft to be held on January 9: report
Omar Khalid, Salman Khan share lead in National Golf Championship

Omar Khalid, Salman Khan share lead in National Golf Championship
Kamran Ghulam: The Pakistani batsman to watch out for

Kamran Ghulam: The Pakistani batsman to watch out for
PFF's first female secretary-general not to get her contract renewed

PFF's first female secretary-general not to get her contract renewed
Pakistan's Emma Alam wins World Memory Championship 2020

Pakistan's Emma Alam wins World Memory Championship 2020
Pakistan Shaheens beat Canterbury by 7 wickets in 3rd T20

Pakistan Shaheens beat Canterbury by 7 wickets in 3rd T20
Pakistani mountaineer aims to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in less than 24 hours

Pakistani mountaineer aims to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in less than 24 hours
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam’s inclusion in playing XI for second Test remains doubtful

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam’s inclusion in playing XI for second Test remains doubtful
PSL 6 will be held without spectators due to COVID-19: PCB official

PSL 6 will be held without spectators due to COVID-19: PCB official

Latest

view all