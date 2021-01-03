Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry during next 24 hours as mercury drops to 8°C

The humidity in the air is 18%. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that dry and cold weather conditions will prevail in the port city for the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 8°C while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23°C to 25°C.

The humidity in the air has been measured at 18%. Light winds are blowing from the northeast in Karachi, said the Met Department.

Upper Punjab likely to receive rain

The Met Office also forecast rain in upper Punjab during the next 24 hours, saying that light rain is expected in Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Lahore, and other areas.

Light rain is also expected in Okara, Sahiwal, and adjoining areas, according to the weather department. The Met Department said these areas are likely to receive more rain on Monday and Tuesday as opposed to Sunday.

The minimum temperature recorded in Lahore was 3°C. Snowfall is also expected in the country's mountainous areas, said the weather department.

The Met department also said that foggy conditions were likely to prevail in Okara, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar but added that the visibility has exceeded 7 metres.