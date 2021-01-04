Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship to be tested at Prince Philip's birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties have been a bit shaky since a while now as royal drama engulfed the family in 2020.

And while their past year was mostly spent with coldness in the air, this one might bring with it a chance for them to mend their previously-strained ties.

According to the latest reports, the two brothers will definitely have a face-to-face reunion this year as Prince Philip is all set to mark his big 100th birthday this year in an elaborate fashion.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English penned a piece for the Daily Mail where she claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday will test William and Harry’s ties.

"Will the family be reconciled? The litmus test will be the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in June, which is followed by the planned unveiling at Kensington Palace of the long-awaited memorial statue to William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, Covid permitting,” she wrote.

A royal insider also explained that, "If the two brothers can make that work, then we have hope.”

More From Entertainment:

Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case

Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case
Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?

Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?
Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle
Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview

Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview
How Princess Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Prince Charles

How Princess Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Prince Charles

Sanam Jung breaks silence over ‘completely ridiculous’ divorce rumours

Sanam Jung breaks silence over ‘completely ridiculous’ divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of slighting Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of slighting Prince Charles
Kanye West is ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian amidst divorce frenzy

Kanye West is ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian amidst divorce frenzy
Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Blake Shelton’s ‘tone-deaf’ song ‘Minimum Wage’ catches flak

Blake Shelton’s ‘tone-deaf’ song ‘Minimum Wage’ catches flak

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Latest

view all