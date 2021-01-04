Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship to be tested at Prince Philip's birthday

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties have been a bit shaky since a while now as royal drama engulfed the family in 2020.

And while their past year was mostly spent with coldness in the air, this one might bring with it a chance for them to mend their previously-strained ties.

According to the latest reports, the two brothers will definitely have a face-to-face reunion this year as Prince Philip is all set to mark his big 100th birthday this year in an elaborate fashion.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English penned a piece for the Daily Mail where she claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday will test William and Harry’s ties.

"Will the family be reconciled? The litmus test will be the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in June, which is followed by the planned unveiling at Kensington Palace of the long-awaited memorial statue to William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, Covid permitting,” she wrote.

A royal insider also explained that, "If the two brothers can make that work, then we have hope.”