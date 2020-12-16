Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: Students approach SHC once again to challenge results

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

SHC was informed that over 100,000 students appeared for the MDCAT exam. Photo: File
  • Students contend that the PMC had given them exam questions not included in the syllabus
  • Students' counsel argues that there are multiple irregularities in MDCAT result
  • SHC asks PMC to submit its reply pertaining to the case and adjourned the hearing till January 4

Students who appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 have approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) once again, citing problems in the entry test.

During today’s hearing, the lawyer representing the students contended that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had assured students that no questions out of the syllabus would appear in the exam but the opposite happened. The lawyer added that in the MDCAT result announced on Tuesday, his petitioners had cleared the exam.

However, the students' counsel contended that students marks had been mixed up. 

“There are multiple irregularities in the result,” alleged students’ lawyer Jibran Nasir. He added that the role number is of another student and the result is of another student.

On the other hand, PMC’s lawyer Zeeshan Abdullah told the court that the results of the MDCAT have been released. He added more than 100,000 students took part in the exam out of which 67,000 have been declared successful.

Upon hearing the arguments, the court asked the PMC to submit its reply pertaining to the case and adjourned the hearing till January 4.

Students announce protest against PMC, demand justice from PTI govt

on Monday, various students of medicine banded together to run a protest campaign on Twitter against the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) over what they claim was an unfair MDCAT 2020 exam.

In a post on Twitter, one of the campaigners announced the start of "this battle against this TYRANNICAL GOV", asking students to use the #SaveOurFuture hashtag and requesting others to join in as well.

Earlier, the students of medicine had organised a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, asking "for justice". Among their demands for a fair MDCAT 2020 was a choice of "deletion of wrong MCQs", "giving grace marks" or "a reconduct at a provincial level".

