Sci-Tech
Monday Jan 04 2021
A day after touching record high, Bitcoin slumps 14% on Monday

Monday Jan 04, 2021

A Reuters file image.
  • Bitcoin touched record high of $34,800 on Sunday
  • Cryptocurrency slumps 14% to $30,077

LONDON/TOKYO: After touching a record high of $34,800 a day earlier, Bitcoin fell over 14% on Monday. 

The cryptocurrency lost ground with traders citing volatility in highly leveraged markets. It fell over 14% after earlier touching as high as $33,670, wiping out more than half its 20% rally from New Year’s Eve to a record $34,800 on Sunday.

Bitcoin was last down 9% at $30,077.

A functioning cryptocurrency derivatives market has developed since 2017, with offshore exchanges still offering highly leveraged trading. Moves in such markets can have an outsized effect on bitcoin’s price.

“It’s the unwinding of some of that leverage,” said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management.

Bitcoin’s record high came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time, on Dec. 16. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency more than quadrupled in price last year.

Read more: Bitcoin jumps to a record $28,599

Traders said bitcoin’s drop on Monday was not unusual for the volatile asset, whose wild price swings have in part prevented it from becoming widely used as a currency.

“It’s still an unavoidably volatile asset by its nature,” said Joseph Edwards of crypto brokerage Enigma Securities. “For the most part, this looks like a purely technical move, signaled and caused by short-term euphoria."

Fuelling Bitcoin’s rally has been the perception it can act as a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of it is reflecting the fear of a weaker dollar,” Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim said of its most recent rally.

Bitcoin’s advance has also reflected expectations it will become a mainstream payment method. Its potential for quick gains has also attracted demand from larger US investors.

