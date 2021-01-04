Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC closes for three days

Monday Jan 04, 2021

  • Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC has been temporarily closed
  • Embassy sources say two employees tested positive for COVID-19
  • A statement by the embassy said the building will be disinfected in the meanwhile and rest of the staffers will undergo tests

WASHINGTON DC: The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC has temporarily closed its doors due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Sources told Geo.tv that the move came after two embassy employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued here on Monday said that the embassy would remain closed for three days, from January 4 to January 6.

“In the meantime, we will carry out decontamination of the premises and testing of the staff,” the statement read.

The consular services will remain suspended during this period but online facilities for visa and passport renewal, as well as mail-in visa services, will remain operational.

The statement also provided emergency contacts.


