Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Pak vs NZ: Aleem Dar lashes out at Pakistan over poor fielding

By
OCOur Correspondent

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

  • Aleem Dar says catches win matches
  • Dropped opportunities hurt Pakistan in both Tests
  • Aleem Dar shows willingness to officiate in South Africa series 

LAHORE: Even international umpire Aleem Dar was disappointed by the poor fielding by Pakistan against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore on Monday, the umpire said that catches help win matches, especially in Test cricket.

“Fielding plays an important role in winning matches. Pakistan’s fielding has been very disappointing. A couple of dropped opportunities in both Tests hurt Pakistan a lot,” said Dar, who has been recognised as one of the leading international umpires.

Read more: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar sets new record of officiating most ODIs

The umpire, during the media talk, also showed his willingness to officiate in the upcoming home series against South Africa. 

“I am very pleased to see top teams coming to Pakistan and the PCB making efforts to revive international cricket here,” said Dar.

South Africa will tour Pakistan after 14 years, with the Proteas arriving in Karachi on January 16. 

They will play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30. Then they will travel to Rawalpindi where the second Test will be played from February 4-8.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record
Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal

Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Abbas rues missed chances by Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Abbas rues missed chances by Pakistan
Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson’s double ton puts New Zealand in commanding position

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson’s double ton puts New Zealand in commanding position
Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent

Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent
Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality

Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality
Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham

Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham
Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high

Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows
Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship

Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship
Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Latest

view all