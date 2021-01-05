Pak vs NZ: Aleem Dar lashes out at Pakistan over poor fielding

Aleem Dar says catches win matches

Dropped opportunities hurt Pakistan in both Tests

Aleem Dar shows willingness to officiate in South Africa series

LAHORE: Even international umpire Aleem Dar was disappointed by the poor fielding by Pakistan against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore on Monday, the umpire said that catches help win matches, especially in Test cricket.

“Fielding plays an important role in winning matches. Pakistan’s fielding has been very disappointing. A couple of dropped opportunities in both Tests hurt Pakistan a lot,” said Dar, who has been recognised as one of the leading international umpires.

The umpire, during the media talk, also showed his willingness to officiate in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

“I am very pleased to see top teams coming to Pakistan and the PCB making efforts to revive international cricket here,” said Dar.

South Africa will tour Pakistan after 14 years, with the Proteas arriving in Karachi on January 16.

They will play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30. Then they will travel to Rawalpindi where the second Test will be played from February 4-8.