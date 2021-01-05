Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Health cards for 45% of Punjab by June end, says Yasmin Rashid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding the provision of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Provincial minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Monday.
  • Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding the provision of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab.
  • The process of distribution of health cards will be completed within the next 12 months.

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government will issue health cards to 22.2 million families across the province within the next 12 months, says Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The provincial minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present.

Read more: PM Imran Khan promises universal health insurance for Punjab next year

Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding the provision of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab.

She said, as per the instructions of the prime minister, the process of distribution of health cards worth Rs720,000 each among all families of the province will be completed within the next 12 months.

By the end of June 2021, 45% of the Punjab population, including seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, will be provided with health cards, she notified.

The minister told PM Imran that health card holders will be able to receive medical treatment from any of the government hospitals or private panel hospitals across the province.

More From Health:

Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet

Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet
Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson

Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson
Islamabad: Work on Srinagar Highway landscaping kicked off

Islamabad: Work on Srinagar Highway landscaping kicked off
Machh tragedy: Hazara families refuse to end road blockade till PM Imran Khan visits Quetta

Machh tragedy: Hazara families refuse to end road blockade till PM Imran Khan visits Quetta
PM Imran Khan urges UN to honour its commitment of free, impartial plebiscite in Kashmir

PM Imran Khan urges UN to honour its commitment of free, impartial plebiscite in Kashmir
Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC closes for three days

Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC closes for three days
Coronavirus: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for inbound travel from UK, South Africa

Coronavirus: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for inbound travel from UK, South Africa
PIA denies moving head office from Karachi to Islamabad

PIA denies moving head office from Karachi to Islamabad
Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2021

Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2021
Six armed men sexually assault young woman in front of family in Bahawalpur

Six armed men sexually assault young woman in front of family in Bahawalpur
Shafqat Mehmood surprised over students' negative reaction to schools reopening

Shafqat Mehmood surprised over students' negative reaction to schools reopening
8-year old killed due to injuries after brutal beating by madrassah teacher

8-year old killed due to injuries after brutal beating by madrassah teacher

Latest

view all