Health cards for 45% of Punjab by June end, says Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding the provision of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Provincial minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Monday.



Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding the provision of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab.



The process of distribution of health cards will be completed within the next 12 months.



ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government will issue health cards to 22.2 million families across the province within the next 12 months, says Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The provincial minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present.

Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding the provision of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab.

She said, as per the instructions of the prime minister, the process of distribution of health cards worth Rs720,000 each among all families of the province will be completed within the next 12 months.

By the end of June 2021, 45% of the Punjab population, including seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, will be provided with health cards, she notified.

The minister told PM Imran that health card holders will be able to receive medical treatment from any of the government hospitals or private panel hospitals across the province.