pakistan
Saturday Nov 07 2020
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation of university worth Rs4.5b in Punjab

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

PM Imran Khan. PHOTO: PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone for a university and a hospital in Hafizabad today.

The premier is also scheduled to address a public gathering. 

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the university, costing Rs4.5 billion, will be built on 118-kanal land. The government will spend Rs2 billion on the 400-bed DHQ hospital. 

Criticising previous governments for ignoring "an important city like Hafizabad", Awan said Punjab CM Buzdar believed in "real service" and not "false claims". 

She added that the districts were moving towards development under the PTI government. "This is real change," she asserted.


