Court reserves verdict on maintainability of PPSC paper leak case

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) logo. Photo: Geo. tv/File

  • On Dec 26, candidates had staged a protest outside the Punjab Public Service Commission exam centres, alleging that a paper was leaked beforehand

  • A plea was filed seeking an inquiry into a paper leak and alleged corrupt practices at the PPSC
  • After hearing arguments, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan reserved his verdict on the maintainability of the petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition filed in relation to the leak of an examination paper for the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam, The News reported on Wednesday.

The test was held on December 20, following which a number of candidates took to Twitter to highlight their grievances and demanded that PPSC authorities look into the issue.

On December 26, candidates who appeared for the exam had staged a protest outside PPSC examination centres, alleging that there were serious errors in the exam and that the examination paper had been leaked beforehand.

A petition seeking an inquiry into the paper leak and alleged corrupt practices at PPSC was subsequently filed in court.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that recently several examinations had been conducted by the PPSC in which the exam papers were leaked. 

Read more: PPSC paper leak: ACE arrests gang of four

Safdar said that this is a crucial matter as PPSC is one of the most important institutions in the province that employs people in influential positions in various departments and disciplines, who are later involved in policy and decision making of the country.

Many illegalities and corrupt practices had been committed due to the corrupt practices of the officials at the PPSC, he had claimed.

The counsel contended that deserving candidates will not be hired on their desired positions due to  illicit practices in the system and a corrupt mafia will continue with its illegal practices after becoming a part of the government.

He requested the court that a high-level committee be empowered to find and fix all persons involved from peon to the chairperson of the PPSC. 

Read more: PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, after hearing the arguments, reserved his verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

Punjab CM sets up inquiry committee

Three days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam paper leak.

The committee, led by CM's Inspection Team (CMIT) chairperson Ali Murtaza, has been tasked to submit a report in five days.

"The PPSC is a national organisation and nobody will be allowed to play with its reputation," the Punjab CM said.

"The CMIT team will expose the elements who are involved in the paper leak scandal," he said, adding that officials supporting the gang responsible for the paper leak will also be brought to book and the PPSC's reputation protected.

