PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'

Candidates frustrated after PPSC cancels paper 30 mins before exam

Sources say exam cancelled due to paper leak

PPSC notice says exam cancelled due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) cancelled on Saturday the exam for the posts of tehsildar at the last minute, sparking protests by the candidates outside exam centres.

Candidates arrived at the centres for the exam today (Saturday) only to find a notice posted by the PPSC, just 30 minutes before the start of the test, announcing the cancellation of the paper.

The commission said the exam was cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The candidates, who had arrived for the test despite the cold weather, staged protests outside the exam centres. They alleged the exams were cancelled after a paper was leaked.

According to the PPSC sources, close to 104,000 candidates had applied for the 58 posts of tehsildar and assistant collector. They said the question paper for the English exam was leaked due to which the test was cancelled.



A new date will be announced later.



