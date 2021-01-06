Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Pakistan's northern areas receive snowfall, Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

  • The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel due to difficult weather conditions in the northern areas of the country
  • People are also facing a shortage of fuel, food, and medicine due to the heavy snowfall
  • On the other hand, dry and cold weather is expected in Karachi during the next 24 hours

The severe cold wave has gripped the northern areas of the country including different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, affecting the flow of traffic at the Karakoram Highway.

Due to heavy snowfall in Hunza, Astor, Ghazar, and Diamer, roads have been blocked and the traffic has been disrupted. Given the difficult weather conditions, the administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to remain indoors most of the time. 

Moreover, people are also facing a shortage of fuel, food, and medicine due to heavy snowfall in the northern areas of Diamer, Batugah Top, Fairy Meadows, Nanga Parbat, Babusar Top, Niat Valley, Darul and Tangier.

Meanwhile, it is also snowing intermittently in Astor and Hunza.

Murree and most cities of Azad Kashmir are also in the grip of the severe cold after rain and snowfall have dropped the temperature in these areas. 

Read more: Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet

Karachi weather to remain cold and dry

On the other hand, dry and cold weather is expected to prevail in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 8.5 °C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7°C to 9 °C for the rest of the day.

The humidity has been recorded at 50% whereas winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 km per hour.

Moreover, extremely cold, dry weather conditions prevail in the northern districts of Balochistan. According to the weather department, -7°C temperature was recorded in Quetta Valley, whereas, the temperature in Kalat was recorded at -8 °C, -4°C in Dalbadin, -3°C in Panjgur and Nokandi.

Whereas -1 °C was recorded in Zhob, 2 °C in Khuzdar, 4°C in Sibi, 5 °C in Lasbela, and 7°C was recorded in Gwadar.

