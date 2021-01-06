Can't connect right now! retry
'Let us live': Transgender model accuses man of torture, shaving hair and eyebrows off

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

  • Model Reema Ali on social media alleges that a man named Jahanzeb Khan has repeatedly tortured her.
  • Demands justice from authorities and complains that she has been facing threats every day.
  • Ali says she is fearful for her life and Khan will be responsible if anything happens to her.

LAHORE: Transgender model Reema Ali on Wednesday has accused a man from Attock of repeatedly torturing her in the latest social media video.

In the viral video, the model alleged that she was subjected to violence, by a man named Jahanzaib Khan, who had also shaved her head and eyebrows.

Ali demanded justice from the authorities and complained that she has been facing threats every day.

Read more: KP official blames transgender for Kohat firing incident that killed 5

“I hold no intention to manipulate or financially exploit anyone. Don't we have the right to live with freedom? Please let us live,” the model said while narrating her ordeal in a five-minute long video clip.

She claimed that the alleged culprit is "already involved in other murder cases".

Ali said that she is fearful for her life and Khan will be responsible if anything happens to her.


