Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition

The #1MAuditionPK campaign started January 6 and goes on till January 22

TikTok will give a gift voucher of $1000 to one winner in each category. Prizes also announced for second and third winners

This campaign has been going on since 2018 in several other countries

KARACHI: TikTok just announced its one million audition campaign for Pakistan for the first time. You can participate in the competition by sending in creative videos.

The #1MAuditionPK campaign started on January 6 and goes on till January 22. The campaign invites the TikTok community to participate and showcase their creative streak, across various talent categories.

TikTok in Pakistan will use the #1MAudition hashtag for the campaign.

This campaign has been introduced since 2018 in several other countries and regions by TikTok, especially in South Asia.

You can add your respective category in the hashtag to: #1MAComedy, #1MATalent, #1MASing&dance.

The idea is encourage and promote creative expression in Pakistan, a press statement read Thursday.

How does it work?

The nine best creators in each category will qualify as the winners. Winners in each category will be selected based on video quality and engagement on the video.

The names of the winners will be announced on January 22.

TikTok will give a gift voucher worth US$1000 to one winner in each category. The runner up gets an $800 voucher and third winner $500 for five winners in each category.



To participate, you can shoot a video on any popular theme and publish it on TikTok with the hashtag #1MAuditionPK.



To know what other users around you are posting, go to the 'Discover' section on the app and look for videos under the hashtag #1MAuditionPK.