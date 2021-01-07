Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 07 2021
Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

  • Fatah-1 is an indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system
  • Fatah-1 is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres, says ISPR

Pakistan has successfully tested the indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. 

The rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres. "The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," said the ISPR. 

The statement added that President Dr Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the flight test.

