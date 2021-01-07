Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 07 2021
Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Amazon Air - previously called Prime Air - has leased planes since 2016. Photo: Courtesy Amazon
  • Amazon buys its first planes to expand air network
  • Amazon Air’s fleet expansion comes at a time when customers are relying on fast, free shipping more than ever.
  • Purchases include seven aircraft from Delta and four aircraft from WestJet, which will join the network by 2022.

Amazon announced a purchase of 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, marking the first time the tech giant has bought, rather than leased planes for its cargo fleet.

Amazon's first air operation launched in 2016. The company has been steadily building up its air cargo capacity over the years through leasing agreements, but this is the first time Amazon has ever owned its own aircraft.

A press statement by the company read the purchases include seven aircraft from Delta and four aircraft from WestJet, which will join the network by 2022.

Read more: MacKenzie Scott gifts over $4b of her Amazon fortune to coronavirus relief

Amazon Air’s fleet expansion comes at a time when customers are relying on fast, free shipping more than ever.

Experts say buying its own aircraft will allow Amazon become a credible competitor in logistics, BBC reported.

Airlines have been rushing to shrink their fleets as passenger demand plummets amid coronavirus lockdown orders across the globe.

“Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the US in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal,” said Amazon Global Air Vice President Sarah Rhoads.

