New WhatsApp policy under fire on Twitter

Twitter users frustrated by new WhatsApp policies

Many users announce on Twitter their decision to leave app

WhatsApp’s policy update has caused a storm among users over privacy concerns as the app announced that it will be sharing its data with parent company Facebook.

Under the latest update, businesses will be allowed to use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

The terms of service also give a detailed insight to users how WhatsApp is partnering with its parent company, Facebook.

Reports suggest that the updated privacy policy and terms of service will come into effect from February 8.

Following the announcement of the new policy, WhatsApp users took to Twitter to express their outrage over the data-sharing agreement and called for quitting the messaging app.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:



