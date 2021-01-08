Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

New WhatsApp policy under fire on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

  • Twitter users frustrated by new WhatsApp policies
  • Many users announce on Twitter their decision to leave app

WhatsApp’s policy update has caused a storm among users over privacy concerns as the app announced that it will be sharing its data with parent company Facebook.

Under the latest update, businesses will be allowed to use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

The terms of service also give a detailed insight to users how WhatsApp is partnering with its parent company, Facebook.

Reports suggest that the updated privacy policy and terms of service will come into effect from February 8.

Following the announcement of the new policy, WhatsApp users took to Twitter to express their outrage over the data-sharing agreement and called for quitting the messaging app.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:


More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy

WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy
Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time

Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time
Instagram shares tips on how to maximise engagement with Reels content

Instagram shares tips on how to maximise engagement with Reels content
Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition

Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition
A new normal: Face masks no obstacle for this new Japanese facial recognition system

A new normal: Face masks no obstacle for this new Japanese facial recognition system
WhatsApp updates its terms and services for users across the world

WhatsApp updates its terms and services for users across the world
Touching $34,000: Bitcoin trades near all-time high

Touching $34,000: Bitcoin trades near all-time high

WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here

WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here
Workplace app Slack goes down on first Monday of 2021

Workplace app Slack goes down on first Monday of 2021
Hundreds of Google employees form workers union

Hundreds of Google employees form workers union
A day after touching record high, Bitcoin slumps 14% on Monday

A day after touching record high, Bitcoin slumps 14% on Monday
PTA moves to block content related to 'sacrilegious film Lady of Heaven'

PTA moves to block content related to 'sacrilegious film Lady of Heaven'

Latest

view all