Saturday Jan 09 2021
Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Meghan Markle's final speech was nothing less than heartbreaking for everyone

Meghan Markle left the royal family with a heavy heart, evident from her misty eyes during final engagement.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was tired of being constantly hounded by the British media, welled up and had tears in her eyes when she was saying goodbye to her staff members.

As revealed by royal biographer Omid Scobie, Meghan's final speech was nothing less than heartbreaking for everyone at the Palace.

"It didn't have to be this way," Meghan said in a private meeting with Association of Commonwealth Universities scholars.

Recalling the day, Omid wrote, “Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the Queen, the end. Instead, they were leaving the country.

“As Meghan gave me a final hug goodbye, she said, ‘It didn’t have to be this way!’” Omid added.

