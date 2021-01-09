Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Reuters

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane minutes after take off

By
Reuters

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Photo courtesy: DW

JAKARTA:  Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air lost conact with one of its plane, with 50 on board, minutes after the flight took off from Jakarta on Saturday.

The local media reported that plan was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta".

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

Details to follow.

More From World:

Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine
Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence

Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence
Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms

Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms
Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end
Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India
Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?
US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill

US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill
Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person
Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill

Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill
Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021
After Capitol Hill violence, Donald Trump faces calls for removal and staff exodus

After Capitol Hill violence, Donald Trump faces calls for removal and staff exodus
Facebook blocks Donald Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook blocks Donald Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Latest

view all