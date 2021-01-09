Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane minutes after take off

Photo courtesy: DW

JAKARTA: Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air lost conact with one of its plane, with 50 on board, minutes after the flight took off from Jakarta on Saturday.



The local media reported that plan was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta".

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

Details to follow.