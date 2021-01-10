Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

The most number of cases was recorded in Sindh with 1,505 new infections. Photo: Reuters/File

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed the 500,000 mark on Sunday with 2,899 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that the pace of the pandemic has quickened with 20,598 more cases in just nine days since the new year started. The

The most number of cases was recorded in Sindh with 1,505 new infections, followed by 798 cases in Punjab, 397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 150 in Islamabad, 27 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 22 in Balochistan.

At least 46 people died across the country on Saturday, raising the national COVID-19 death toll to 10,644. With 18 people succumbing to the virus, Punjab saw the most deaths while Sindh was second with 14, followed by KP with 10 deaths and Balochistan one.

At the moment there are 34,803 active cases in the country, out of which at least 2,278 patients are under critical care. With 1,524 people surviving the virus, the national tally for recoveries has surged to 456,969.