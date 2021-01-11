Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
Bioniks chief urges President Alvi to help subsidise prosthetic limbs for the underprivileged

Monday Jan 11, 2021

  • Prosthetics manufacturer Bioniks' CEO meets President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad
  • CEO Anas Niaz appeals to Arif Alvi to "allow import of advanced tech machines and provide research grants" 
  • President Arif Alvi lauds social enterprise "for the great innovations and services"

ISLAMABAD: Prosthetics manufacturer Bioniks has urged President Dr Arif Alvi to help it subsidise availability of artificial limbs to the underprivileged people of Pakistan.

In a meeting earlier this week, Bioniks chief executive Anas Niaz spoke to Arif Alvi at the President House, requesting him to subsidise prosthetic arms to those who were unable to afford them and had to face challenges in their daily lives.

Niaz also appealed to the president to "allow import of advanced tech machines and provide research grants" to Bioniks in a bid to bolster manufacturing and provision of advanced artificial limbs, as well as surgical planning tools, to every person with a mobility impairment.

President Arif Alvi, Bioniks added in its statement, appreciated the social enterprise "for the great innovations and services".

