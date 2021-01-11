Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
Brad Pitt going through an arduous fitness routine to play a hitman in his next film

Brad Pitt is is buckling up to aboard his next film as he is ready to make his big comeback on the silver screens. 

The 57-year-old dreamboat is currently getting ripped to step into character for his next action flick, Bullet Train.

According to reports, the Ad Astra star is trying to build up his physique to the same levels of his 1999-released film Fight Club.

Pitt will essay the role of a knife-wielding hitman called Ladybug.

An insider, cited by Mirror Online, said: “Brad is in the process of retraining and rewiring his body for a stunt-filled action film, which he hasn’t had to do in years.”

“It’s risky due to his age now and also because he’ll try to do his own stunts. He’s learning to punch, kick and do knife fighting,” the source went on to say.

"There’s a lot of hallway combat so it means tight spaces. It requires him to crank up his cardio, stretching, weight training and yoga to maximum capacities. He has to turn into a real athlete for this and it’s not just about how he looks,” they said.

"It’s about endurance, agility and hitting his marks with absolute precision,” they added.

Pitt will star in the film encircling a group of assassins on a train in Tokyo.

