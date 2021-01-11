PDM to stage power show in Malakand today

Monday Jan 11, 2021
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will demonstrate its political strength in Malakand today (Monday).
Strict security arrangements have been made for today's rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants has been made at the jalsa site.
Read more: PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's first show of power against PTI govt in Gujranwala
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, Ameer Maqam of PML-N will reach Zafar Park in Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand in separate rallies.
Fazl, Bilawal, and other PDM leaders are expected to address the crowd. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz won't be attending the rally.
Bilawal gave an update on the PDM rally and his expected arrival at the jalsa. Bilawal said he is on his way to Malakand and urged people to join the protest against the PTI-led regime and its policies.
“On our way to Malakand for #PDMRallyMalakand. Join us to march against inflation, corruption, and injustices of 7 years of incompetent, illegitimate, and puppet rule of PTI . which has pushed KP & now all of Pakistan into crisis,” the PPP chairperson wrote on Twitter.