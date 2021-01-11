Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

A Qatar Airways plane. — AFP/File

DOHA: After nearly three years, Qatar Airways resumed flight operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday. 

In a tweet, the international airways said it had resumed flight operations to Riyadh today. 

In another tweet, it said flight operations to Jeddah and Dammam will be resumed later this week. 

The move comes after Qatar’s three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries was resolved last week when Riyadh reopened its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar.

The Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar in 2017 over what they called its support for Islamist militants, an accusation Doha rejected.

