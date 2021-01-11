After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

A Qatar Airways plane. — AFP/File

DOHA: After nearly three years, Qatar Airways resumed flight operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In a tweet, the international airways said it had resumed flight operations to Riyadh today.

In another tweet, it said flight operations to Jeddah and Dammam will be resumed later this week.

The move comes after Qatar’s three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries was resolved last week when Riyadh reopened its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar.

The Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar in 2017 over what they called its support for Islamist militants, an accusation Doha rejected.